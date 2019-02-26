Signature Scents by La Maison Valmont

By CHLOË LAI

Feb. 2019

Move over, Chanel No. 5: La Maison Valmont’s first collection of fragrances has arrived. The Swiss beauty brand—best known for its powerful anti-aging skincare products—whisks patrons away on an olfactory adventure with Storie Veneziane, five perfumes inspired by Italy’s most romantic city. Delicate notes of jasmine, sandalwood and damask rose are guaranteed to make even the most levelheaded lady swoon. And the bottles are works of art too, adorned with handcrafted Murano glass masks and Venetian leather in coordinating colours. Bellissima!