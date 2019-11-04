Shopping Season

By SHERI RADFORD
Nov. 2019
’Tis the time of year for buying thoughtful presents. Where better to look than the plethora of local markets? The Vancouver Christmas Market brings a Christkindlmarkt to downtown each year. Peruse the nutcrackers, candles, mulling spices, ugly Christmas sweaters, German steins, and ornaments by Käthe Wohlfahrt while nibbling on pretzels and sipping glühwein (mulled wine). At the Circle Craft Christmas Market, you can stock up on treasures by local artists and artisans, including Honey Canada’s adorable ornaments made from wool, seasonal decorations by ArtPen Studio, and prints and holiday cards by Beaver Pond Creative. Other must-visit markets include Shiny Fuzzy Muddy, Vancouver Etsy Collective Holiday Pop Up and Christmas at Hycroft. But be warned: you just might find a treasure (or several) for yourself, too.