Shopping for the Man Who Has It All

By SHERI RADFORD

Dec. 2018

Whether a husband, a father or a friend, there’s at least one man on every gift list who’s impossible to buy for. Fortunately, there’s Revolucion. This Yaletown store looks small from the outside, but inside you’ll find gifts running the gamut from practical to fun. For the man who has everything, how about an elegant spinning globe by Mova, which is powered by ambient light and torque from the earth’s magnetic field—no batteries required. Or a clever RFID-blocking Secrid wallet, which also protects credit cards from bending. With gifts this creative, you might want to pick up an extra for yourself.