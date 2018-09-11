Shop Local: First Pick Handmade

By CHLOË LAI



Sep. 15 and 16, 2018 Tired of knickknacks? For stylish souvenirs as dreamy as the memories you’ve made on holiday, head to First Pick Handmade. This market showcases the latest made-in-Canada fashions and accessories by more than 30 indie designers. Bring home the wild beauty and eco-friendly ethos of the West Coast with reclaimed-wool shirts by Anián, recycled-cashmere accessories from Winterluxe, and signature jewellery by Kolton Babych (pictured)—all created in Vancouver. You’re going to need a bigger suitcase.