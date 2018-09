By SHERI RADFORD

Whether you’re a oenophile or a neophyte or something in-between, take note. Local label Brunette has discovered the perfect pairing for fall: a “Pinot Please” sweatshirt and an overflowing glass of wine. The shirt is even the exact right shade to hide any spills incurred while sipping. Find the sassy shirt at Brunette or Nordstrom, then head to Legacy Liquor Store for a vast selection of vino. Cheers!