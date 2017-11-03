Sekkisei’s Herbal Gel: One-Step Skincare

By JILL VON SPRECKEN

Two in one is great—but five in one is even better. Especially when you’re trying to pack it all into one suitcase. Enter Sekkisei’s Herbal Gel, a hard-working multi-tasker that combines an emulsion, serum, cream, massage gel and mask into one carry-on-friendly package. The formula is infused with Japanese and Chinese herbs, including angelica for hydration, coix seed for radiance, and melothria to plump the skin. Use it as a day cream, or as a night mask to give travel-weary skin a boost. In this case, less really is more. Available at Shoppers Drug Mart.