November 3rd, 2017
where.ca > British Columbia > Vancouver > Sekkisei’s Herbal Gel: One-Step Skincare

Sekkisei’s Herbal Gel: One-Step Skincare

By JILL VON SPRECKEN
Nov. 2017

Small but mighty, this powerful herbal gel is a the perfect travel companion.

Two in one is great—but five in one is even better. Especially when you’re trying to pack it all into one suitcase. Enter Sekkisei’s Herbal Gel, a hard-working multi-tasker that combines an emulsion, serum, cream, massage gel and mask into one carry-on-friendly package. The formula is infused with Japanese and Chinese herbs, including angelica for hydration, coix seed for radiance, and melothria to plump the skin. Use it as a day cream, or as a night mask to give travel-weary skin a boost. In this case, less really is more. Available at Shoppers Drug Mart.

