Seasonal Sparkle at Capilano Suspension Bridge

By JILL VON SPRECKEN

To Jan. 27, 2019 For that festive feeling, head to Capilano Suspension Bridge’s Canyon Lights. There, brilliant light displays take hundreds of thousands of twinkling bulbs to new heights—from the glittering bridge to dazzling decked-out Douglas firs, eight of the world’s tallest Christmas trees. To keep the whole family merry and bright, there’s gingerbread decorating, scavenger hunts and sing-along carols. And with partial proceeds supporting the BC Professional Fire Fighters’ Burn Fund, the real spirit of the season is celebrated, too. Very merry.