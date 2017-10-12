Seasonal Sips: Pumpkin Ale

By TIM PAWSEY

Well before Halloween, the city’s talented craft brewers turn their attention to pumpkin ales. And the results are anything but scary. Styles can range from dry and spicy to sweet and fruity. But the flavours, often with cinnamon, nutmeg and clove hints, are always authentic. For a truly seasonal sip, swing by Central City for Red Racer Snickerdoodle Pumpkin Ale. Head to Devil’s Elbow Ale & Smoke House in the Stadium District for the Pumpkineater Imperial Pumpkin Ale. At Steamworks in Gastown, sip some pumpkin ale and get a glimpse of the harbour. Or, to discover a range of styles, try a flight at St. Augustine’s in East Van, with over 60 beers and ciders from near and far on tap.

For more by Tim Pawsey, visit www.hiredbelly.com