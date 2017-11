By CHLOË LAI

Nov. 8 to 12, 2017 The secret to enjoying the most wonderful time of the year? Shop early. Deck the halls with one-of-a-kind treasures from the Circle Craft Christmas Market, where over 300 artisans fuel the spirit of giving. Keep it local with quirky dolls by Monster Lab, wraps by Chloë Angus Design, organic potato vodka from Pemberton Distillery, and more. Don’t forget to check your list twice—and make sure your name is on it, too.