July 10th, 2018
Seaside Social: Vancouver Folk Music Festival

Seaside Social: Vancouver Folk Music Festival

By CHLOË LAI

Sun, sea and sweet, sweet music at the Vancouver Folk Music Festival at Jericho Beach Park (Photo by Erik Price)

Jul. 13 to 15, 2018 Whether you’re inspired by indie rock or blown away by bluegrass, the Vancouver Folk Music Festival’s eclectic line-up will sweep you off your dancing feet. Jericho Beach Park comes alive with the sweet sounds of more than 50 world-class acts, including JUNO Award–winners The Dead South and Quantum Tangle, Canadian siren Neko Case of The New Pornographers, and Australian folk legend Archie Roach. Take a break from all the action to explore the artisan market, or go for a dip in the nearby ocean. The beach is so close, you can still hear the music. It’s true: there ain’t no party like a West Coast party.

