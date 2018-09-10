Sean William Randall: In the Blue Future Exhibit

By JILL VON SPRECKEN

Sep. 8 to 30, 2018 “Garden variety” isn’t how you’d describe Sean William Randall’s paintings. His super-saturated acrylic-on-canvas works are imbued with a strong sense of place—a nod to the Canadian artist’s former career as an architect—which, coupled with his keen colour sense, makes Randall one to watch. For an earthly garden of works that delight, visit Ian Tan Gallery’s In the Blue Future. The exhibit is an oasis of detailed acrylic-on-canvas pieces such as “In the Future” (pictured). This is one garden path we don’t mind being led down.