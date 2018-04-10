  • eat
  • shop
  • see
  • go
  • stay
  • daytrip
  • map
  • calendar
  • transport
  • weather
  • currency
  • tofrom
April 10th, 2018
where.ca > British Columbia > Vancouver > Science World: Ripley’s Believe It or Not

Science World: Ripley’s Believe It or Not

By JILL VON SPRECKEN

Interact with a vast collection of fascinating artifacts, discoveries and displays from around the world at Ripley’s Believe It or Not.

To Apr. 22, 2018 Step right up! At Science World, kids of all ages can explore the unbelievable at the Ripley’s Believe It or Not exhibit. Inside this “odditorium” of artifacts, discover the science behind the truly amazing and absurd, such as micro-sculptures that can pass through the eye of a needle, and a life-size model of a prehistoric snake. Or stand on your tiptoes to see how you measure up against the world’s tallest man. Experiments, specimens, challenges and multimedia installations help budding explorers glimpse the weird and wonderful world of Robert Ripley. Strange, but true.

arrow graphic

OUR FULL Vancouver COVERAGE

, , , ,

Comment on this article

Comments are closed.