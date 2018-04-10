Science World: Ripley’s Believe It or Not

By JILL VON SPRECKEN

To Apr. 22, 2018 Step right up! At Science World, kids of all ages can explore the unbelievable at the Ripley’s Believe It or Not exhibit. Inside this “odditorium” of artifacts, discover the science behind the truly amazing and absurd, such as micro-sculptures that can pass through the eye of a needle, and a life-size model of a prehistoric snake. Or stand on your tiptoes to see how you measure up against the world’s tallest man. Experiments, specimens, challenges and multimedia installations help budding explorers glimpse the weird and wonderful world of Robert Ripley. Strange, but true.