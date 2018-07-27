Scents of Thailand: Handmade Spa Products by Lemongrass House

By SHERI RADFORD

Jul. 2018

Folks around the world have long enjoyed the essential oils, body lotions and soaps from Lemongrass House. Until recently, North Americans were left out of the fragrant fun. Now, finally, the popular Thai brand has opened its first store on this continent, in Gastown. It’s filled with all-natural spa products for grown-ups, babies and even the family dog. Stop by the welcoming store to pick up a new lip balm or room spray—or just take a deep breath and enjoy all the enticing aromas.