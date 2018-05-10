May 10, 2018

Royal Canadian Family Circus Spectac! Comes to Metro Vancouver

Chloe Lai

By CHLOË LAI

The S. Caleb Carinci Asch equestrian acrobats are, quite literally, lit.

May 17 to Jun. 10, 2018 It takes a certain kind of human—the word “super” comes to mind—to leap through a flaming hoop onto a galloping horse, juggle a world-record-breaking number of ping-pong balls with their mouths, or contort themselves into human pretzels. The incredible performers at Royal Canadian Family Circus Spectac! do all that and more, led by a larger-than-life ringmaster who’s headlined every circus show from Cirque du Soleil to the Ringling Brothers. Don’t miss crowd favourites Duo Gerrero, internationally acclaimed high-wire walkers who perform their death-defying balancing act while wife Aura sings to her husband, Werner—sometimes while doing the splits. Talk about going above and beyond.

Show dates and locations:

May 17 to 21: Guildford Town Centre, 10355-152 St., Surrey.

May 25 to 27: Tsawwassen Mills, 5000 Canoe Place Way, Tsawwassen.

May 31 to Jun 3: Lansdowne Centre, 5300 No. 3 Rd, Richmond.

Jun 7-10: Tradex, 1190 Cornell St., Abbotsford.

