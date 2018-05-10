Royal Canadian Family Circus Spectac! Comes to Metro Vancouver Chloe Lai

By CHLOË LAI

May 17 to Jun. 10, 2018 It takes a certain kind of human—the word “super” comes to mind—to leap through a flaming hoop onto a galloping horse, juggle a world-record-breaking number of ping-pong balls with their mouths, or contort themselves into human pretzels. The incredible performers at Royal Canadian Family Circus Spectac! do all that and more, led by a larger-than-life ringmaster who’s headlined every circus show from Cirque du Soleil to the Ringling Brothers. Don’t miss crowd favourites Duo Gerrero, internationally acclaimed high-wire walkers who perform their death-defying balancing act while wife Aura sings to her husband, Werner—sometimes while doing the splits. Talk about going above and beyond.

Show dates and locations:

May 17 to 21: Guildford Town Centre, 10355-152 St., Surrey.

May 25 to 27: Tsawwassen Mills, 5000 Canoe Place Way, Tsawwassen.

May 31 to Jun 3: Lansdowne Centre, 5300 No. 3 Rd, Richmond.

Jun 7-10: Tradex, 1190 Cornell St., Abbotsford.