By JILL VON SPRECKEN

Feb. 2018

For over a decade, Rocky Mountain Soap Co. has been committed to natural, toxin-free bath and body products. Now, the Canadian company is expanding their repertoire with a range of wellness sprays and balms, each targeting a specific need—from battling stress, headaches and flu symptoms to cultivating serenity and deep sleep. Plus, they’re packed full of powerful essential oils, and they come in a travel-friendly size, too. Win, win.