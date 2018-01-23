Ricky Gervais Performs at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre

By SHERI RADFORD

Jan. 29-30, 2018 If Ricky Gervais’s attempt at a music career in the ’80s had succeeded, the world might never have discovered a truly great comedian. Fortunately for comedy fans everywhere, his pop career fizzled, and instead Gervais co-wrote, co-directed and starred in The Office for the BBC. The series has since been remade for markets around the world, including the United States, Sweden, France, Germany and Brazil. See the real-life David Brent in two stand-up shows at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre.