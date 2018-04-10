Review: The Humans

BY SHERI RADFORD

Apr. 2018

It’s Thanksgiving, and Brigid and boyfriend Richard are hosting the big holiday dinner for the first time, in their new apartment. Deidre, Brigid’s mother, is none too pleased about her daughter’s loud apartment with no view—or about the fact that Brigid doesn’t have a ring on her finger yet. Erik, Brigid’s father, is perpetually distracted. Aimee, Brigid’s sister, pines for her ex-girlfriend while struggling with an impending job loss and impending major surgery. Momo, Brigid’s grandmother, suffers from dementia and spends the evening in a wheelchair, occasionally yelling random words and knocking objects off the table.

Needless to say, tensions are running high, especially as the alcohol flows and secrets start to spill out.

The realistic two-level set forms the perfect backdrop for Stephen Karam’s script, which elegantly captures the pressures facing one family in modern-day America. Kevin McNulty as Erik and Nicola Lipman as Deirdre give a master class in acting. Lipman, in particular, can convey volumes with one withering glance or a single exasperated snort.

The Humans runs to Apr. 22, 2018, on the Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage.