  • eat
  • shop
  • see
  • go
  • stay
  • daytrip
  • map
  • calendar
  • transport
  • weather
  • currency
  • tofrom
April 10th, 2018
where.ca > British Columbia > Vancouver > Review: The Humans

Review: The Humans

BY SHERI RADFORD

Apr. 2018

The cast of The Humans. Set design by Drew Facey, costume design by Jenifer Darbellay, and lighting design by Adrian Muir. Photo by David Cooper.

It’s Thanksgiving, and Brigid and boyfriend Richard are hosting the big holiday dinner for the first time, in their new apartment. Deidre, Brigid’s mother, is none too pleased about her daughter’s loud apartment with no view—or about the fact that Brigid doesn’t have a ring on her finger yet. Erik, Brigid’s father, is perpetually distracted. Aimee, Brigid’s sister, pines for her ex-girlfriend while struggling with an impending job loss and impending major surgery. Momo, Brigid’s grandmother, suffers from dementia and spends the evening in a wheelchair, occasionally yelling random words and knocking objects off the table.

The cast of The Humans. Set design by Drew Facey, costume design by Jenifer Darbellay, and lighting design by Adrian Muir. Photo by David Cooper.

Needless to say, tensions are running high, especially as the alcohol flows and secrets start to spill out.

The realistic two-level set forms the perfect backdrop for Stephen Karam’s script, which elegantly captures the pressures facing one family in modern-day America. Kevin McNulty as Erik and Nicola Lipman as Deirdre give a master class in acting. Lipman, in particular, can convey volumes with one withering glance or a single exasperated snort.

The Humans runs to Apr. 22, 2018, on the Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage.

 

The cast of The Humans. Set design by Drew Facey, costume design by Jenifer Darbellay, and lighting design by Adrian Muir. Photo by David Cooper.

arrow graphic

OUR FULL British Columbia Vancouver COVERAGE

, , ,

Comment on this article

Comments are closed.