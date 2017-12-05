Review: The Day Before Christmas

BY SHERI RADFORD

The most wonderful time of the year can also be the most stressful time, especially for a perfectionist such as Alex (played with frazzled flawlessness by Jennifer Copping). Alex clings to her over-the-top Christmas traditions while juggling her demanding job as a caterer, the reappearance of an old flame, and ever-escalating family drama.

As portrayed by Paul Herbert, hapless husband Alan tries and fails repeatedly to make his wife happy. Stressed-out daughter Brodie (Julie Leung) and blasé son Max (Daren Dyhengco) walk around in self-absorbed bubbles, as only teenagers can. Thanks to some technical wizardry, clueless brother Keith (Jay Hindle) appears intermittently via Skype to mess up Alex’s holiday plans further. Brodie’s friend Dirk (played by charming scene-stealer Curtis Tweedie) appears on stage quite late in the play to complicate matters even more.

Just when Alex’s perfect holiday seems entirely ruined, spoiler alert: a Christmas miracle happens.

After its well-received premiere last year, The Day Before Christmas (Nov. 16 to Dec. 24, 2017) returns to the Goldcorp Stage at the BMO Theatre Centre for another zany run. Its gentle humour will appeal to anyone who’s ever become frustrated enough over a broken ornament or ruined holiday dinner to announce, “I quit!”