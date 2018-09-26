Review: The Curious Incident of the Dog in The Night-Time

BY Sheri Radford

Sep. 2018

Getting inside the head of someone with autism is a daunting task. Author Mark Haddon more than rose to the challenge in his bestselling novel, The Curious Incident of the Dog in The Night-Time, which follows an autistic teenager trying to unravel the mystery of who killed the neighbour’s dog. The brilliant stage adaptation that followed dominated the Tony, Olivier and Drama Desk awards in 2015.

Now the Arts Club has opened its 55th season with a stellar production of the innovative play. The cast is uniformly excellent, but standouts include Daniel Doheny as the central character of Christopher, who struggles with everything in the world around him; Todd Thomson as Christopher’s gruff father, Ed, who loves and is frustrated by his son in equal measure; and Ghazal Azarbad as Siobhan, Christopher’s eternally patient teacher and the play’s de facto narrator. The story plays out against a minimalist set that transforms seamlessly from bedroom to school to London Tube station. And the special effects include the most entertaining solution to a math problem ever presented on stage.

The Curious Incident of the Dog in The Night-Time runs to Oct. 7, 2018, at the Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage.