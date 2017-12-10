  • eat
December 10th, 2017
Review: Onegin

BY SHERI RADFORD

Dec. 2017

Alessandro Juliani, Caitriona Murphy, Meg Roe and Lauren Jackson in the 2017 production of Onegin. Costume design by Jacqueline Firkins. Set design by Drew Facey. Lighting design by John Webber. Photo by David Cooper.

When a new musical premieres to rave reviews, scooping up every local theatre award in the process, it’s hard to imagine any subsequent performances living up to all the hoopla. But the new production of Onegin at the Granville Island Stage succeeds.

The cast of Onegin in the 2017 production. Costume design by Jacqueline Firkins. Set design by Drew Facey. Lighting design by John Webber. Photo by David Cooper.

Alessandro Juliani is absolutely riveting as the self-centred Evgeni Onegin. His real-life wife, Meg Roe, lights up the stage as Tatyana Larin. Josh Epstein is pitch-perfect as Onegin’s friend Vladimir Lensky. Rounding out the stellar cast are Lauren Jackson, Caitriona Murphy, Andrew Wheeler and Andrew McNee, each switching seamlessly between various roles that demand singing, dancing, comedy and drama.

Lauren Jackson and Josh Epstein in the 2017 production of Onegin. Costume design by Jacqueline Firkins. Set design by Drew Facey. Lighting design by John Webber. Photo by David Cooper.

Don’t miss Onegin, at the Granville Island Stage to Dec. 31, 2017.

