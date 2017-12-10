Review: Onegin

BY SHERI RADFORD

Dec. 2017

When a new musical premieres to rave reviews, scooping up every local theatre award in the process, it’s hard to imagine any subsequent performances living up to all the hoopla. But the new production of Onegin at the Granville Island Stage succeeds.

Alessandro Juliani is absolutely riveting as the self-centred Evgeni Onegin. His real-life wife, Meg Roe, lights up the stage as Tatyana Larin. Josh Epstein is pitch-perfect as Onegin’s friend Vladimir Lensky. Rounding out the stellar cast are Lauren Jackson, Caitriona Murphy, Andrew Wheeler and Andrew McNee, each switching seamlessly between various roles that demand singing, dancing, comedy and drama.

Don’t miss Onegin, at the Granville Island Stage to Dec. 31, 2017.