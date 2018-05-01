  • eat
May 1st, 2018
where.ca > British Columbia > Vancouver > Review: Murder on the Improv Express

Review: Murder on the Improv Express

By JILL VON SPRECKEN

May 2018

Murder on the Improv Express – A Killer Comedy parodies the classic “whodunit” genre. Photo: Vancouver TheatreSports

Vancouver TheatreSports presents homicide and hilarity with their feature show, Murder on the Improv Express – A Killer Comedy. Set in the 1930s on a luxury train stranded in the Rockies, this off-the-cuff comedy features an eclectic cast of characterswhen I saw the show, the round-up included a communist, a movie starlet, burlesque dancers, and a gummy-bear baronall of whom are implicated in a murder that takes place aboard the train. Thankfully, a famous detective is on board, too.

The train hosts an eclectic array of characters. Audience participation helps fill in the (laughable) details. Photo: Vancouver TheatreSports

As always, the audience is along for the ride, and their suggestions help determine the ploteverything from the victim to the motive behind the crime. It’s always hilarious to watch the cast of ad-lib artists integrate in the (often side-splittingly silly) audience suggestions. And it also guarantees a completely new show, every time.

The cast of Murder on the Improv Express – A Killer Comedy. Photo: Vancouver TheatreSports

See all the murderous mayhem of Murder on the Improv Express – A Killer Comedy until May 25 at The Improv Centre on Granville Island. It would be a crime to miss it.

