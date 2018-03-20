Review: Forget About Tomorrow

BY SHERI RADFORD

Time is running out to see Forget About Tomorrow, a new play by actor and writer Jill Daum. She drew upon her real-life experience of having her husband—John Mann, lead singer of Spirit of the West—diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s to craft a story that is equal parts heartbreaking and hilarious.

Craig Erickson plays Tom, a therapist who’s been feeling confused and fuzzy-headed. The always wonderful Jennifer Lines portrays Jane, his wife. When Alzheimer’s falls into their lives like a bomb, Tom is overwhelmed by fear and anger at the future he’s lost, while Jane briefly turns to Wayne, a new acquaintance, for comfort. Hrothgar Mathews brings a warmth and humanity to this role, which all too easily could have turned into a stereotypical sleazy seducer.

Rounding out the cast are Colleen Wheeler as Jane’s boss, Lori—a whirlwind of activity and profanity, who gets all of the biggest laughs—and Aren Okemaysim and Aleita Northey as Jane and Tom’s almost-adult children who appear mainly through projected video calls.

Don’t miss this funny, moving show, which runs to March 25, 2018, at the Goldcorp Stage at the BMO Theatre Centre.