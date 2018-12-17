Review: Blind Date

By SHERI RADFORD

Dec. 2018

Imagine the most memorable blind date of your life. Now imagine that date unfolding in front of 300 spectators. That, in a nutshell, is Blind Date.

Mimi sits alone in a restaurant, waiting for a potential beau who never arrives. Instead of despairing, she cheerfully ventures into the audience, where she plucks a male onlooker out of the safety of the dark theatre and propels him into the centre of the action. What follows is 90 minutes of awkwardness and hilarity in equal doses, thanks largely to the skill and comedic timing of Mimi (played on different nights by Tess Degenstein, Lili Beaudoin or Ali Froggatt). From start to finish, Mimi is control of everything happening on stage, even when her hapless date blurts out something particularly odd or rambling. And she manages to turn the completely improvised experience into an entertaining show with a solid beginning, middle and end. After more than 7,000 performances, Mimi has clearly learned a thing or two about comedy—and the magic of two people meeting for the first time.

Blind Date runs to Dec. 30 at the Goldcorp Stage at the BMO Theatre Centre. It’s definitely worth repeat viewings, since no two shows are ever the same.