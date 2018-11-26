  • eat
November 26th, 2018
where.ca > British Columbia > Vancouver > Retro Revival: Let Your Nation's Flag Fly

Retro Revival: Let Your Nation’s Flag Fly

By JILL VON SPRECKEN
Nov. 2018

The World Shirt by Mondetta Originals, featuring an Irish flag

Everything old is new again—especially in the world of fashion. Sometimes that means scrunchies and fanny packs, but other times something refreshingly retro makes a comeback. Like the World Shirt by Canadian sportswear brand Mondetta Originals. The iconic flag sweatshirt’s updated look means you can wear your heritage on your sleeve—literally. The collection represents seven nations, including Canada, and has a removable sleeve patch with over 170 country options. We’ll take that over a tube top any day. Find it at Below the Belt

