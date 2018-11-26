Retro Revival: Let Your Nation’s Flag Fly

By JILL VON SPRECKEN

Nov. 2018

Everything old is new again—especially in the world of fashion. Sometimes that means scrunchies and fanny packs, but other times something refreshingly retro makes a comeback. Like the World Shirt by Canadian sportswear brand Mondetta Originals. The iconic flag sweatshirt’s updated look means you can wear your heritage on your sleeve—literally. The collection represents seven nations, including Canada, and has a removable sleeve patch with over 170 country options. We’ll take that over a tube top any day. Find it at Below the Belt.