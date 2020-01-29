Retail Therapy

Treat yourself to a purchase that will make you feel good, too.

By SHERI RADFORD

Jan. 2019

The beauty of imperfection is celebrated in Pyrrha’s She Wore Her Scars Like Wings talisman. For each one sold, the Vancouver company gives $50 to a charity that combats bullying and the harmful aspects of social media. Available at www.pyrrha.com.

Charity Pot is a deeply hydrating body lotion, and for each one sold, Lush donates the entire purchase price to small grassroots charities.

Local company Smell This! Aromatherapy partnered with Beauty Night Society to create Dignity, a plant-based “purefume” with tropical top notes, woody undertones and a heart-warming purpose: for each one sold, $10 goes to help at-risk, low-income women. At www.smellthis.ca.

This gorgeous indigo scarf—and every purchase from Obakki—helps women in Africa to improve their lives. At www.obakkifoundation.org.

Eco-friendly soy candles from Mala the Brand smell amazing, and for each one sold, the Vancouver company plants a tree in North America. Available at West Wood Organics (page 58).

Call It Spring recently launched its first sustainable vegan shoe collection, which includes these cute Daleena high heels made from recycled plastic bottles, renewable algae foam and water-based glue. Available at www.callitspring.com.

The Shimmer Eyeshadow Stick Trio from Evalina Beauty is paraben-free and cruelty-free, just like everything the indie brand makes. For each product sold, the local company donates to a charity that supports women and children in need. Available at www.evalinabeauty.com.