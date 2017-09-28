Renaissance of the Railway Stage & Beer Café

By TIM PAWSEY

When the long-running Railway Club (dating from the 1930s) closed, a furor erupted over the loss of the downtown venue. After a year’s hiatus, the upstairs club was reincarnated as the Railway Stage & Beer Café. The remodelled-but-quirky space maintains its heritage feel, paying tribute to its forerunner with bric-a-brac recalling its long musical past. The new edition ups the suds ante with an impressive, mainly local 24 taps and—continuing the tradition of live acts—often blends beer with blues, boogie, jazz and joke nights. All-day fare includes freshly made soups, sandwiches and salads, such as a kale and romaine Caesar that can be topped with smoked turkey sausage, grilled avocado or blackened chicken.