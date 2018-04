By SHERI RADFORD

Apr. 2018

For more than a decade, Adea Chung has been handcrafting one-of-a-kind wooden pieces. The multitalented Vancouverite and founder of Billy Would Designs creates earrings, necklaces, cufflinks and belt buckles out of reclaimed wood such as broken skateboard decks. Her ingenious threaded wood necklace (pictured) has no clasp; instead, the stick goes through the loop to hold the necklace in place. Find her pieces at Bird on a Wire, or browse the full collection online.