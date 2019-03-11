Raise a Glass to the Half Corked Marathon

By SHERI RADFORD

If your two passions in life are drinking wine and running races, then this is the event for you. The 11th annual Half Corked Marathon takes place on May 25, 2019, in the picture-perfect Okanagan. It weaves through 18 km of Oliver Osoyoos wine country, stopping at vineyards all along the route. Only problem is, the 1,500 available spots were allocated by lottery months ago, leaving thousands of other folks wanting. The organizers hate to see such disappointment, so they have just announced that an extra 100 tickets will go on sale on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at 9 a.m. If you’d like to take part in the tipsiest race this side of France, then visit www.oliverosoyoos.com/tickets. Cheers!