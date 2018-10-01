Quintessentially Canadian Cuisine

By TIM PAWSEY

Right across from the Granville Island Public Market, Edible Canada celebrates all things comestible and Canadian. The patriotic bistro beckons with local and pan-continental tastes, from Dungeness crab risotto to Northern Alberta elk tartare to wild BC salmon with miso-apple butter. Ingredients are always sustainably sourced and seafood dishes certified Ocean Wise, while smaller, hard-to-find Okanagan and Vancouver Island producers head the wine list. No time to eat or drink? No worries. An adjoining store yields a trove of easy-to-pack gourmet souvenirs.

For more by Tim Pawsey, visit hiredbelly.com.