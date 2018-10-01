  • eat
Quintessentially Canadian Cuisine

By TIM PAWSEY
Sep. 2018

Enjoy dishes such as house-smoked salmon with beets, crème fraîche and fingerling chips at Edible Canada (Photo by KK Law)

Right across from the Granville Island Public Market, Edible Canada celebrates all things comestible and Canadian. The patriotic bistro beckons with local and pan-continental tastes, from Dungeness crab risotto to Northern Alberta elk tartare to wild BC salmon with miso-apple butter. Ingredients are always sustainably sourced and seafood dishes certified Ocean Wise, while smaller, hard-to-find Okanagan and Vancouver Island producers head the wine list. No time to eat or drink? No worries. An adjoining store yields a trove of easy-to-pack gourmet souvenirs.

For more by Tim Pawsey, visit hiredbelly.com.

