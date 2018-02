By SHERI RADFORD



Feb. 6 to 11, 2018 If there’s one thing Motown produced in abundance, it’s hits, from “ABC” to “You’ve Really Got a Hold on Me.” Hear all the big ones in Motown the Musical (Queen Elizabeth Theatre), based on Berry Gordy’s autobiography. The songwriter and record producer founded the legendary label, which launched the careers of luminaries such as Diana Ross and Stevie Wonder.