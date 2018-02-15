Put Your Best Brows Forward

By SHERI RADFORD

Feb. 2018

For beautiful brows in a hurry, head to a Benefit BrowBar. Staffed by highly skilled aestheticians, Vancouver’s two BrowBars are located inside the Sephora stores on Robson Street and in Pacific Centre. While the concept of in-store waxing may raise a few (perfectly groomed) eyebrows, rest assured that the treatment is quick, professional and almost painless. It starts with brow mapping, to find your brows’ ideal start, arch and end. Then waxing, using sticks that are never double-dipped. And finally tinting, to give a perfect pop of colour. Who knew impeccable eyebrows were so easy to achieve?