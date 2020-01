By CHLOË LAI

Jan. 21 to Feb. 9, 2020 Cross-pollination fuels creativity, and the PuSh International Performing Arts Festival is positively buzzing with genius. More than 20 companies from nine countries showcase boundary-breaking contemporary dance, music and theatre. Don’t miss FRONTERA, a masterful collaboration between dance company Animals of Distinction, post-rock band Fly Pan Am, and UK-based scenographers United Visual Artists.