  • eat
  • shop
  • see
  • go
  • stay
  • daytrip
  • map
  • calendar
  • transport
  • weather
  • currency
  • tofrom
January 15th, 2018
where.ca > British Columbia > Vancouver > PuSh Festival: On the Edge

PuSh Festival: On the Edge

By JILL VON SPRECKEN

“Piece for Person and Ghetto Blaster” by Nicola Gunn. (Photo by Sarah Walker)

Jan. 16 to Feb. 4, 2018 Ready to bend your boundaries? Then head to the PuSh International Performing Arts Festival. Now in its 14th year, the annual fest celebrates groundbreaking theatre, dance, music and visual arts in 28 works by artists from 11 countries. See works such as Inside/Out, BiRDMAN LiVE or Piece for Person and Ghetto Blaster (pictured), a provocative performance that examines human behaviour through a lens of peace and conflict, with moving results. It’s an evening spent on the edge—of your seat, that is.

arrow graphic

OUR FULL Vancouver COVERAGE

, , , ,

Comment on this article

Comments are closed.