PuSh Festival: On the Edge

By JILL VON SPRECKEN

Jan. 16 to Feb. 4, 2018 Ready to bend your boundaries? Then head to the PuSh International Performing Arts Festival. Now in its 14th year, the annual fest celebrates groundbreaking theatre, dance, music and visual arts in 28 works by artists from 11 countries. See works such as Inside/Out, BiRDMAN LiVE or Piece for Person and Ghetto Blaster (pictured), a provocative performance that examines human behaviour through a lens of peace and conflict, with moving results. It’s an evening spent on the edge—of your seat, that is.