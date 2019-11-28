Holiday Gift Guide: Presents for the Pint-Sized

By CHLOË LAI

Nov. 2019

What’s more fun than a toque with a pompom? A toque with two pompoms, like this Double Pom Hat by Canada Goose.

Young inventors unleash their imaginations with Makedo cardboard-building kits, which feature kid-safe reusable plastic screws and tools that transform ordinary cardboard into anything from dinosaurs to furniture to battle-ready costume helmets (pictured). At Lee Valley.

Suiting up for baby’s first snowball fight? Cozy Chamonix boots by Vancouver company Native Shoes feature water-resistant uppers, plus elastic laces that promise a fuss-free fit for little feet.

Penguins, foxes and bears, oh my! Infant Snuggly Bunny Bunting by Columbia features cute critter prints, down-fill insulation and water-repellent Omni-Shield to keep wee ones warm, dry and happy in any weather. At McArthurGlen.

Otter-ly adorable Aquadopt Kits from the Vancouver Aquarium (page 57) are cuddly and kind: animal lovers get to snuggle a plush toy version of the marine critter they’ve symbolically adopted, while supporting the aquarium’s conservation, research and education programs.

Strike a pose! Fujifilm’s colourful Instax Mini 9 makes taking souvenir photos a snap, thanks to a built-in selfie mirror and a dial that lets paparazzi-in-training adjust the exposure. At Indigo.