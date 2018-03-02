Pitch-Perfect Performances at Chutzpah! Festival

By CHLOË LAI



To Mar. 15, 2018 No kvetching allowed: whatever you’re in the mood for, the Chutzpah! Festival’s international line-up of acclaimed Jewish comedians, musicians, dancers and actors is sure to hit the spot. Hone in on the humour with shows like An Evening with Mary Walsh (pictured), featuring the award-winning Canadian performer and co-creator of CBC’s This Hour Has 22 Minutes. Catch the world premiere of Salomé: Woman of Valor, a fearless spoken-word opera. Or rock out to Troker, a genre-busting Mexican band that fuses jazz, funk, mariachi and more to create perfectly blended chaos. At Chutzpah!, every spectacle is spot-on.