May 7th, 2018
Pink: Beautiful Trauma Tour Comes to Rogers Arena

By CHLOË LAI

Rock on, Pink. Rock on. (Photo by Solve Sundsbo)

May 12, 2018 Almost two decades after her debut album went double-platinum, Pink is still one of the world’s bestselling music artists—and with good reason. Not content to settle for just being a powerful vocalist, the Grammy-Award-winning singer delivers live performances so athletic, they’re practically a Cirque du Soleil act. Singing while dangling from a trapeze? Check. While doing the splits on aerial silks? Check. While being flung into the air on bungee cords? Of course. There’s no telling what kind of jaw-dropping acts Pink has lined up for her Beautiful Trauma tour, but it’s safe to say: expect to be amazed.

