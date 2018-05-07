Pink: Beautiful Trauma Tour Comes to Rogers Arena

By CHLOË LAI

May 12, 2018 Almost two decades after her debut album went double-platinum, Pink is still one of the world’s bestselling music artists—and with good reason. Not content to settle for just being a powerful vocalist, the Grammy-Award-winning singer delivers live performances so athletic, they’re practically a Cirque du Soleil act. Singing while dangling from a trapeze? Check. While doing the splits on aerial silks? Check. While being flung into the air on bungee cords? Of course. There’s no telling what kind of jaw-dropping acts Pink has lined up for her Beautiful Trauma tour, but it’s safe to say: expect to be amazed.