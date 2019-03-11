Picture Perfect: Vancouver’s Best Springtime Photo Ops

By SHERI RADFORD

Mar. 2019

Every spring, Mother Nature decks out the city in glorious pink and white petals. The best places to spot cherry blossoms include the West End, Stanley Park, Queen Elizabeth Park, VanDusen Botanical Garden, and False Creek near Granville Island (pictured).

Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden is a peaceful haven in the heart of Vancouver’s busy Chinatown. Strolling along its quiet paths is like entering another country, in a bygone era.

Passionate about posies? Throughout April, follow the Fraser Valley Tulip Trail right to Instagram-worthy tulip festivals in nearby Abbotsford and Chilliwack.

With its gardens, arboretum and public art, Queen Elizabeth Park is a favourite backdrop for wedding photos. Situated at the highest point in Vancouver, the park offers unparalleled views of the city and mountains.

At some point each spring, Grouse Mountain’s two resident grizzly bears emerge from their den. If you can’t wait until then, visit the Grouse website to see a live feed of Grinder and Coola’s winter dormancy—which mainly involves sleeping, but also stretching, grooming, bed making and even walking.

Take a gander at all the Canada geese and goslings wandering around Vancouver, causing adorable traffic jams on the seawall (pictured) and sometimes even on busy city streets.

Looking for an orca encounter? Local whale watching companies such as Prince of Whales and Vancouver Whale Watch know where to find the local pods, and they can identify individual members based on their markings. The wild whales often make a splash for curious onlookers.