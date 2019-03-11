  • eat
  • shop
  • see
  • go
  • stay
  • daytrip
  • map
  • calendar
  • transport
  • weather
  • currency
  • tofrom
March 11th, 2019
where.ca > British Columbia > Vancouver > Picture Perfect: Vancouver’s Best Springtime Photo Ops

Picture Perfect: Vancouver’s Best Springtime Photo Ops

By SHERI RADFORD
Mar. 2019

Cherry blossoms in False Creek (Photo by KK Law)

Every spring, Mother Nature decks out the city in glorious pink and white petals. The best places to spot cherry blossoms include the West End, Stanley Park, Queen Elizabeth Park, VanDusen Botanical Garden, and False Creek near Granville Island (pictured).

Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden (Photo ©Jaahnlieb/Dreamstime.com)

Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden is a peaceful haven in the heart of Vancouver’s busy Chinatown. Strolling along its quiet paths is like entering another country, in a bygone era.

Rows and rows of colourful tulips await in Abbotsford and Chilliwack

Passionate about posies? Throughout April, follow the Fraser Valley Tulip Trail right to Instagram-worthy tulip festivals in nearby Abbotsford and Chilliwack.

Queen Elizabeth Park (Photo ©Viktor Birkus/Istockphoto.com)

With its gardens, arboretum and public art, Queen Elizabeth Park is a favourite backdrop for wedding photos. Situated at the highest point in Vancouver, the park offers unparalleled views of the city and mountains.

One of Grouse Mountain’s resident grizzlies (Photo by KK Law)

At some point each spring, Grouse Mountain’s two resident grizzly bears emerge from their den. If you can’t wait until then, visit the Grouse website to see a live feed of Grinder and Coola’s winter dormancy—which mainly involves sleeping, but also stretching, grooming, bed making and even walking.

Canada geese and goslings (Photo ©PBMW/Istockphoto.com)

Take a gander at all the Canada geese and goslings wandering around Vancouver, causing adorable traffic jams on the seawall (pictured) and sometimes even on busy city streets.

Orcas in the wild (Photo ©TRPhotos/Shutterstock.com)

Looking for an orca encounter? Local whale watching companies such as Prince of Whales and Vancouver Whale Watch know where to find the local pods, and they can identify individual members based on their markings. The wild whales often make a splash for curious onlookers.

arrow graphic

OUR FULL Vancouver COVERAGE

, , ,

Comment on this article

Comments are closed.