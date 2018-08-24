Panoramic Pints in North Vancouver

By TIM PAWSEY

Aug. 2018

BC wine and beer on tap are at the heart of Tap & Barrel’s Shipyards location, situated at the foot of Lonsdale Avenue in North Vancouver. Hop on the SeaBus to discover a different city perspective from the giant patio, with its sweeping harbour and downtown views. On the menu: creative pub fare that roams from burgers and sandwiches to pizza, fish ’n’ chips and more, as well as plenty of kid-friendly options. The popular (and very cooling) water feature right next door is an added bonus. Discover additional locations at the Vancouver Convention Centre and in Olympic Village.

