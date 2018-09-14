Osprey’s Ozone Duplex Pack is Twice as Nice

By SHERI RADFORD

Sep. 2018

No one likes the endless wait at the baggage carousel. Skip all the hassle with the new Ozone Duplex from Osprey. This two-in-one design combines a full-sized daypack with a carry-on-sized cargo bag. Sporting a lightweight frame, the daypack can hold all your valuables and stay by your feet on the plane, while the cargo bag full of clothes and gear gets stashed in the overhead bin. The two bags clip together easily or can be used separately. Pick up this doubly clever creation at MEC.