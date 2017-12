By CHLOË LAI

Dec. 28 to 30, 2017 Santa Claus isn’t the only one coming to town: The Nutcracker enchants audiences with over a million dollars’ worth of elaborate sets and costumes. Performed by the Alberta Ballet—and accompanied by the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra—the show brings Christmas to life with talking toys, warring mice and all the Sugar Plum Fairy magic that your inner child could ever dream of. Talk about bringing joy to the world.