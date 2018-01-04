  • eat
January 4th, 2018
where.ca > British Columbia > Vancouver > Onstage: Hot Brown Honey

Onstage: Hot Brown Honey

By JILL VON SPRECKEN

 

Fierce, feminist and fabulously fun, Hot Brown Honey is just the thing to heat up your winter nights (Photo by Dylan Evans)

Jan. 9 to 27, 2018 Sugar and spice and everything nice is what little girls are made of. But what about when they’re all grown up and ready to smash the patriarchy? That’s a question for the cast of Hot Brown Honey, a hive of six sassy females who keep the stage abuzz with circus, burlesque, hip hop, comedy and song. This sweet show out of Australia had the Edinburgh Fringe Festival buzzing, and it’s landing at York Theatre just in time for The Cultch’s Femme January. Feminism has never tasted so sweet.

