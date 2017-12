By SHERI RADFORD

To Jan. 6, 2017 Get ready to cheer for the plucky heroine and boo the dastardly villain as East Van Panto: Snow White and the Seven Dwarves takes over the York Theatre for a month of puns, slapstick and sustained silliness. What challenges does Snow White face in the wilds of East Vancouver? Everything from riding the PNE’s wooden rollercoaster to confronting the evil Queen of North Vancouver. Will our heroine live happily ever after? You’ll have to see the show to find out.