One to Watch: Actor Diana Bang

By SHERI RADFORD

May 2018

Diana Bang isn’t a household name—yet. For years the local actor and sketch-comedy artist has been appearing in filmed-in-Vancouver movies and TV shows such as Bates Motel. Her big break came when she landed the role of Sook in The Interview, alongside another funny Vancouver actor, Seth Rogen. Not content to just wait around for her next big role, Bang is also writing her own scripts, hoping one day to produce and direct as well: “You’ve got to create your own material,” she says. “That’s always the most fulfilling.” Her favourite collaborator is her sister, Andrea, who currently stars in the TV show Kim’s Convenience.

When Bang isn’t on a film set or at one of her many part-time jobs, she can be found working on her writing at The Birds & the Beets, a cozy cafe in Gastown, or picking up a steamed pork-and-vegetable bun or coconut bun from New Town Bakery, in Chinatown. She loves trying out new restaurants, which Vancouver has in abundance, or stopping for a drink at R&B Brewing, Pourhouse, Martini’s or Grapes & Soda.

Most of all, Bang loves making people laugh. Look for her in upcoming sketch-comedy performances with The Lady Show. We’ll certainly be keeping an eye on this rising star.

To find out more about Diana Bang, check out her website.