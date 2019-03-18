  • eat
March 18th, 2019
One-of-a-Kind Buys at Litchfield

One-of-a-Kind Buys at Litchfield

By JILL VON SPRECKEN
Mar. 2019

Litchfield (Photo by KK Law)

Have home-decor hankerings? On the lookout for luxury goods? Then head to concrete-and-wood-trimmed Litchfield, a carefully curated Gastown boutique that has everything you want—plus a few things you didn’t know you needed (but really, really do). Most of the thoughtful decor, housewares and personal accessories are by emerging or unheard-of designers, while others are influenced by owner Jonathon Litchfield’s childhood in Japan. But everything is as functional as it is fashionable. On our just-gotta-have-it list: Hasami Japanese porcelain, WANT Les Essentiels bags, locally made Vitruvi fragrances, and Patchology’s On the Fly travel skincare kit. Guaranteed to satisfy any and all shopping desires.

