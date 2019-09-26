  • eat
  • shop
  • see
  • go
  • stay
  • daytrip
  • map
  • calendar
  • transport
  • weather
  • currency
  • tofrom
September 26th, 2019
where.ca > British Columbia > Vancouver > A One of a Kind Backpack

A One of a Kind Backpack

By SHERI RADFORD

Sep. 2019

Looking for a backpack that’s unique like you? Each bag in Cotopaxi’s Del Día collection is made from a colourful array of remnant fabrics, so no two look the same. The Tarak model (pictured) goes smoothly from city to backcountry to snow-capped mountain with its internal hydration sleeve, low-profile shoulder straps, removable waist belt and foam back panel that can be slipped out to use as a seating pad. Paint the town red (and blue, and yellow, and…) in your bright new backpack. At MEC.

arrow graphic

OUR FULL Vancouver COVERAGE

, , , ,

Comment on this article

Comments are closed.