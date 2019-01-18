One for the Books: Indigo on Robson Street

By SHERI RADFORD

Jan. 2018

Calling all bookworms and bibliophiles: a huge Indigo opened downtown recently, and it’s filled with everything to warm a booklover’s heart. More than 58,000 unique titles run the gamut from romances, mysteries and memoirs to cookbooks, travel guides and graphic novels. Browse the departments for children and babies, linger in the wellness area to test a meditation pillow or aromatherapy spray, and check out the impressive selection of board games. Make sure to visit Starbucks on the second level, where floor-to-ceiling windows boast a stellar view of Robson Street. Book paradise, found.