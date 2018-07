By SHERI RADFORD

Jul. 6, 2018 In 2016, teens and tweens around the world plunged into a period of mourning when One Direction went on hiatus. Happy times are here again, at least for fans of 1D’s Harry Styles. The singer-songwriter released his first solo album last year, and this month his tour rolls into Rogers Arena. Expect to hear his mega-hit “Sign of the Times,” along with 1D chart-toppers such as “What Makes You Beautiful.” Music fans, rejoice!