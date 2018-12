By SHERI RADFORD

Dec. 2018

Various Dates Ice hockey and figure skating are the hottest tickets in town this month. From Dec. 6 to 9, the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final takes place at Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre, with men, women and pairs from around the world competing. And from Dec. 26 to Jan. 5, the 2019 IIHF World Junior Championship takes place in both Vancouver and Victoria. Hopes are running high that Canada’s National Junior Team can bring home the hockey glory.