On the Granville Island Stage: Misery

By SHERI RADFORD

Apr. 5 to May 5, 2018 Dealing with a fan can be murder, as one unlucky author learns in Misery. Adapted from the Stephen King novel and subsequent Oscar-winning film, this harrowing play tells the story of romance novelist Paul Sheldon. His “number one fan,” Annie Wilkes, rescues him after a car accident. But the dream scenario quickly turns into a nightmare: Annie holds Paul captive until he brings her favourite character back to life. Will Paul succeed in writing his own happy ending? Find out at the Granville Island Stage.