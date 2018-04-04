  • eat
  • shop
  • see
  • go
  • stay
  • daytrip
  • map
  • calendar
  • transport
  • weather
  • currency
  • tofrom
April 4th, 2018
where.ca > British Columbia > Vancouver > On the Granville Island Stage: Misery

On the Granville Island Stage: Misery

By SHERI RADFORD

Photo by David Cooper

Apr. 5 to May 5, 2018 Dealing with a fan can be murder, as one unlucky author learns in Misery. Adapted from the Stephen King novel and subsequent Oscar-winning film, this harrowing play tells the story of romance novelist Paul Sheldon. His “number one fan,” Annie Wilkes, rescues him after a car accident. But the dream scenario quickly turns into a nightmare: Annie holds Paul captive until he brings her favourite character back to life. Will Paul succeed in writing his own happy ending? Find out at the Granville Island Stage.

arrow graphic

OUR FULL Vancouver COVERAGE

, , ,

Comment on this article

Comments are closed.