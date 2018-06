BY SHERI RADFORD

Jun 1 to 9, 2018 When does sexual fantasy become sexual violation? That’s the hot-button topic at the heart of C’mon, Angie!, a new play making its world premiere this month at the Firehall Arts Centre. In the aftermath of a one-night stand, when questions of consent arise, Angie and Reed disagree on the truth of what actually happened. This thought-provoking play is sure to generate discussion.